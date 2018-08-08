Melon (MLN) Trading Down 22.6% This Week

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. Melon has a market capitalization of $8.13 million and approximately $632,286.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon token can currently be bought for about $13.56 or 0.00217074 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui, Kraken and Radar Relay. During the last seven days, Melon has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015962 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000388 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00345305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00194429 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000172 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.93 or 0.08234892 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon was first traded on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 749,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,400 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bittrex, Liqui and Kraken. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

