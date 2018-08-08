Medtronic PLC (MDT) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,657 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $109,787,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $105,098,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,900,878 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,693,168,000 after buying an additional 1,305,298 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6,310.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 818,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 806,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,941,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,118,419,000 after buying an additional 782,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $773,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic opened at $90.85 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $76.41 and a twelve month high of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $122.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Medtronic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Oppenheimer set a $96.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.39.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.