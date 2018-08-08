Medtronic PLC (MDT) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $109,787,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $105,098,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,900,878 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,693,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,298 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6,310.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 818,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 806,053 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,941,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,419,000 after acquiring an additional 782,123 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $90.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $122.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $76.41 and a 12 month high of $90.85.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Medtronic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.39.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $773,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,001,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.