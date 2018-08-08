Medtronic (MDT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Escalating costs and expenses continue to weigh on Medtronic’s bottom line. The company’s 2019 guidance remains conservative on apprehension of lackluster CVG and MITG performances. However, all major business groups contributed to solid top-line growth at CER, highlighting sustainability across groups and regions, in addition to displaying successful integration and achievement of synergy targets. Also, gradually stabilizing CRHF market holds promise. The receipt of FDA approval for the DBS therapy as adjunctive treatment to reduce partial-onset seizures buoys optimism. The company is also focusing on geographical diversification of its businesses. Medtronic is highly positive about its foray into the $1 billion standalone CGM market with its Guardian Connect. Overall, in the past three months, Medtronic has outperformed its industry.”

MDT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Medtronic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.39.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.86. The stock had a trading volume of 68,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,119. Medtronic has a one year low of $76.41 and a one year high of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $122.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $773,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 18.6% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $308,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 21,249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 85.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $2,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

