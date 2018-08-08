Mediwound (MDWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 226.62% and a negative net margin of 904.12%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million.

Mediwound traded up $0.10, reaching $6.40, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 28,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,095. Mediwound has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $169.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of -0.16.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDWD shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 price objective on Mediwound and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Mediwound from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price objective on Mediwound and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

