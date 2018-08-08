Mediwound (MDWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mediwound had a negative net margin of 904.12% and a negative return on equity of 226.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million.

Mediwound traded up $0.10, hitting $6.40, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 28,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of -0.16. Mediwound has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

MDWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mediwound and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on shares of Mediwound and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mediwound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

