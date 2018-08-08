MediGene (MDG1) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on MediGene (ETR:MDG1) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of MediGene and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Independent Research set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of MediGene and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th.

Get MediGene alerts:

MediGene stock opened at €14.07 ($16.36) on Tuesday. MediGene has a 52 week low of €8.53 ($9.92) and a 52 week high of €19.27 ($22.41).

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapy platforms to treat a range of cancers in various stages. It operates through two segments, Immunotherapies and Other Products. The company develops Dendritic cell vaccines in phase I/II clinical trials; and T-cell receptor-modified T cells and T-cell-specific monoclonal antibodies in preclinical development phase.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for MediGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.