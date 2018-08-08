Mediclinic International (MDC) PT Lowered to GBX 700

Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 751 ($9.72) to GBX 700 ($9.06) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of MDC opened at GBX 514.80 ($6.66) on Tuesday. Mediclinic International has a 52 week low of GBX 495.40 ($6.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 890.18 ($11.52).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Mediclinic International’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 49 acute care private hospitals and 2 day clinics in South Africa, and 3 hospitals in Namibia with approximately 8,095 beds; 16 acute care private hospitals with 1,677 beds, as well as 4 clinics in Switzerland; and 6 acute care private hospitals and 31 clinics with 714 beds in the United Arab Emirates.

