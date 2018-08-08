MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 124.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,529,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,870,000 after buying an additional 21,814 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 128.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 76,611 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 47.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,077,000 after buying an additional 158,524 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group opened at $28.72 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. MDU Resources Group Inc has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. analysts predict that MDU Resources Group Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDU. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MDU Resources Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on MDU Resources Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “$29.34” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services.

