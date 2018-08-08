McEwen Mining (MUX) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of McEwen Mining opened at $2.15 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The stock has a market capitalization of $741.99 million, a PE ratio of -71.67 and a beta of -1.47. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.55 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. sell-side analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allen V. Ambrose acquired 19,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $39,998.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 6.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,500,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,560,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after acquiring an additional 111,022 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 6.1% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,977,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 230,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 438,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 37.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,159,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 590,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and the Black Fox Complex, Buffalo Ankerite, Fuller, Davidson Tisdale, and Black Fox North properties in Canada.

