McEwen Mining (MUX) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on McEwen Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

MUX opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $741.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33 and a beta of -1.47. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $2.86.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.55 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. equities analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allen V. Ambrose acquired 19,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $39,998.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 53,882 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 456.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 284,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 233,572 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,977,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 230,358 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,159,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 590,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and the Black Fox Complex, Buffalo Ankerite, Fuller, Davidson Tisdale, and Black Fox North properties in Canada.

