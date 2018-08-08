McDonald’s Co. (MCD) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,043,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $319,509,000 after buying an additional 1,040,636 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,006,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $173,280,000 after purchasing an additional 713,437 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920,853 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,616,000 after purchasing an additional 594,665 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15,948.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 532,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 528,860 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,598.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 555,169 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $86,817,000 after purchasing an additional 522,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s opened at $156.72 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $146.84 and a twelve month high of $178.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 151.67% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on McDonald’s from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded McDonald’s to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on McDonald’s from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

