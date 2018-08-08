Mazor Robotics Ltd – (MZOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mazor Robotics Ltd – (NASDAQ:MZOR) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mazor Robotics’ earnings. Mazor Robotics reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mazor Robotics will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mazor Robotics.

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Mazor Robotics had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mazor Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut Mazor Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Mazor Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Mazor Robotics in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Mazor Robotics in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mazor Robotics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

MZOR traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,426. Mazor Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $35.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nepsis Inc. increased its position in shares of Mazor Robotics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 102,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mazor Robotics by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mazor Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mazor Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,170,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mazor Robotics by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Mazor Robotics Company Profile

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. It operates in the field of computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness and that simplifies complex surgical procedures.

