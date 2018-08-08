Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $5.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

“We are assuming coverage with a HOLD rating and a 12-month price target of $5.00, which is based on our DCF analysis, using a 5% terminal growth rate and FY2019 sales estimate of $151.3M.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Maxwell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxwell Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxwell Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.58.

MXWL opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Maxwell Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $6.61.

Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Maxwell Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Maxwell Technologies will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxwell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxwell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,015,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 46,055 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxwell Technologies Company Profile

Maxwell Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage and power delivery products worldwide. The company provides ultracapacitor cells, multi-cell packs, modules, and subsystems that provide energy storage and power delivery solutions for applications in automotive, grid energy storage, wind, bus, industrial, and truck industries; and lithium-ion capacitors, which are energy storage devices designed to address various applications in the rail, grid, and industrial markets.

