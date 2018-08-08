MaxLinear (MXL) Price Target Cut to $20.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MaxLinear from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MXL traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 41,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,670. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $101.53 million during the quarter. analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $28,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $108,253.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,763,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,610,000 after purchasing an additional 201,733 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 23.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,594,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,446,000 after purchasing an additional 485,825 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 27.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,414,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,045,000 after purchasing an additional 306,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,159,000 after purchasing an additional 55,131 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 35.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,221,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 322,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.