Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Athersys (ATHX)

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Maxim Group in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 212.50% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Athersys reported 2Q18 with $19.4M in revenue, which includes $18.5M related to the expanded partnership with Helios (6927JP – NR). With operating expenses just over $12M, the company ended the period with net income of $6.9M, as well as $53.4M in cash on the balance sheet.””

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATHX. BidaskClub cut Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th.

ATHX stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $263.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of -0.75.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Athersys had a negative return on equity of 119.58% and a negative net margin of 1,112.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 million. equities analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,756.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 460,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,420 shares of company stock worth $130,984 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Athersys by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,215,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 80,708 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Athersys during the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Athersys by 214.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 47,339 shares during the period. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

