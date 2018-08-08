Mather Group LLC. Raises Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 451.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 726,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,638,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.45.

Shares of ED stock opened at $78.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.93%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

