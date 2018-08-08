Match Group (MTCH) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Match Group from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Shares of Match Group traded up $6.72, hitting $45.60, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 15,861,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Match Group has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 87.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.03.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Match Group had a return on equity of 39.06% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $421.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.07 million. analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $182,089.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 161,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth about $1,112,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth about $953,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

