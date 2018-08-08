Match Group (MTCH) Bonds Rise 1.1% During Trading

An issue of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) bonds rose 1.1% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5% coupon and is set to mature on December 15, 2027. The debt is now trading at $95.75 and was trading at $94.00 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

MTCH traded up $6.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.60. 15,861,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Match Group Inc has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $48.65.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Match Group had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $421.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.07 million. sell-side analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $182,089.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 40,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

