Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,023,975 Shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (PF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE:PF) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,014,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023,975 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock were worth $66,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after buying an additional 75,719 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth $3,179,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 428,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,186,000 after acquiring an additional 288,306 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,738,000 after acquiring an additional 41,512 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 291,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,664,000 after acquiring an additional 46,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Barkley sold 9,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $571,639.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark L. Schiller sold 5,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $337,637.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock opened at $66.78 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $70.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42.

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE:PF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $741.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.29 million. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 12th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 11th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock Profile

Pinnacle Foods Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded convenience food products in North America. It operates through four segments: Frozen, Grocery, Boulder, and Specialty. The Frozen segment offers frozen vegetables, frozen complete bagged meals, frozen prepared seafood, frozen and refrigerated bagels, frozen pizza, and full-calorie single-serve frozen dinners and entrées under the Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Van de Kamp's, Mrs.

