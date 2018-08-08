Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 434,076 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,086,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,076 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.97% of US Foods worth $78,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 1.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,756,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,425,000 after purchasing an additional 84,240 shares in the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 1,498.6% during the first quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 4,468,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in US Foods by 42.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,290,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,844,000 after purchasing an additional 985,296 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,073,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,703,000 after purchasing an additional 133,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,225,000.

US Foods opened at $33.07 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.78. US Foods Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “$39.60” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 159,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $5,431,898.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,825.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Kvasnicka sold 42,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,853.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,340,720 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

