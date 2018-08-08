Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,667,173 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.59% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $63,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 698,820 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,938,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $772,204,000 after buying an additional 319,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 357,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 67,890 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COG opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $453.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Director Robert Kelley bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 681,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,168,203.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.95.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

