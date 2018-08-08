Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 736,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $53,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 128.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 2,358.0% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada in the second quarter valued at $219,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNV stock opened at $72.48 on Tuesday. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 15.04 and a beta of -0.17.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FNV. Desjardins raised shares of Franco Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Macquarie lowered shares of Franco Nevada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

