Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 727,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Assurant were worth $75,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 3,691.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 293,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,789,000 after acquiring an additional 285,330 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 47.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,775,000 after acquiring an additional 139,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Assurant by 65.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,002,000 after acquiring an additional 99,777 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter worth about $8,641,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Assurant by 35.8% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 310,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,175,000 after acquiring an additional 81,900 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIZ stock opened at $108.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.53. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $84.34 and a one year high of $111.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.28%.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Assurant and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assurant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.25.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Pagano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $238,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,331.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

