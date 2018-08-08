Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Adient PLC (ADNT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 872,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.93% of Adient worth $42,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 57.1% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,341,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,306 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 1,296.8% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,060,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,353,000 after purchasing an additional 984,229 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Adient by 48.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,775,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,089,000 after purchasing an additional 581,145 shares in the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Adient by 195.3% during the first quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 845,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,525,000 after purchasing an additional 559,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Adient by 35.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,291,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,199,000 after purchasing an additional 339,919 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Longbow Research raised shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Adient to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.08.

Shares of ADNT opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adient PLC has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $86.42.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Adient’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient PLC will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 17th. Adient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.