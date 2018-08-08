Masonite International (DOOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Masonite International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DOOR traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.50. 157,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Monday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

