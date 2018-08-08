Masimo Co. (MASI) CEO Sells $3,193,098.84 in Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $3,193,098.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,507.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MASI stock opened at $108.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $109.47.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.85 million. Masimo had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 21.49%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MASI. BidaskClub cut shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Masimo to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,301,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,154,000 after acquiring an additional 53,887 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Masimo by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,381,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,542,000 after acquiring an additional 697,920 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its stake in Masimo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 940,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,756,000 after acquiring an additional 59,944 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 812,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,498,000 after acquiring an additional 53,061 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 692,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,930,000 after acquiring an additional 494,180 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

