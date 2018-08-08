Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Visa Inc (V)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,613 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Visa comprises 3.0% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $140.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $284.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $99.43 and a 52 week high of $143.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.91% and a return on equity of 36.09%. Visa’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

In related news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $967,749.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Visa from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.61.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

