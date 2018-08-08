Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Holdings Lifted by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,532,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710,569 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $97,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 65,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 102,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 15,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.98.

In related news, insider Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Ca sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $37,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,755 shares of company stock valued at $682,620 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $604.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.85 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.