Martin Salinas Purchases 6,000 Shares of Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) Stock

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Director Martin Salinas acquired 6,000 shares of Green Plains Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.37 per share, with a total value of $98,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,358.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Green Plains Partners stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. Green Plains Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $513.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.16 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 89.66% and a net margin of 54.40%. research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Partners LP will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 104.97%.

GPP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on shares of Green Plains Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 price target on shares of Green Plains Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stephens set a $21.00 price target on shares of Green Plains Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPP. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Green Plains Partners by 16.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Green Plains Partners by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Green Plains Partners by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Green Plains Partners by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares during the period. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 39 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 61 acres of land.

