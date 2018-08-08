Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Marsh & McLennan Companies earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.8419584301777 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

MMC stock opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $76.68 and a one year high of $87.89.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.