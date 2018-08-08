Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Shares Sold by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,609,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,907 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 2.2% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $131,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,851,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,428,000 after buying an additional 287,978 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,322,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,582,000 after buying an additional 976,003 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,609,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,093,000 after buying an additional 342,211 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 155.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,822,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,090,000 after buying an additional 1,715,497 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,810,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,071,000 after buying an additional 32,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies opened at $83.15 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.68 and a 52-week high of $87.89. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 10th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

