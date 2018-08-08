Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Stake Increased by Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.29.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.43 per share, for a total transaction of $379,505.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,519,243.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz bought 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $478,275.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide opened at $119.78 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 1-year low of $107.17 and a 1-year high of $154.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.25). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $594.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

