Marriott International Inc (MAR) Position Boosted by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 9,648.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 262,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 259,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAR. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub cut Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.71.

In other Marriott International news, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 4,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $607,558.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $303,226.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,559 shares of company stock worth $2,613,773 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International opened at $129.28 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $96.90 and a 12 month high of $149.21.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 41.82% and a net margin of 6.29%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

