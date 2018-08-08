Marriott International Inc (MAR) Holdings Lessened by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.2% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 123,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,043,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,852,000 after buying an additional 376,458 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 55.7% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 22.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,093,000 after buying an additional 29,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.71.

In related news, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 4,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $607,558.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $303,226.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,773 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International opened at $129.28 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.90 and a fifty-two week high of $149.21. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 41.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

