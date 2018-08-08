Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marlin Business Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. William Blair also issued estimates for Marlin Business Services’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marlin Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marlin Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marlin Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:MRLN opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.91. Marlin Business Services has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $31.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Marlin Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Marlin Business Services’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

In other Marlin Business Services news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Sherlock sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $51,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $169,804 in the last 90 days. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRLN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,040,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Marlin Business Services by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Marlin Business Services by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 96,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28,741 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Marlin Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Marlin Business Services by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides equipment financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It finances approximately 100 categories of equipment, including commercial and industrial, restaurant, auto, medical, VOIP, and printing equipment, as well as computer software, copiers, cash registers, dental implant systems, and other commercial equipment.

