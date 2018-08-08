MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) CEO Richard M. Mcvey Sells 10,959 Shares of Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 10,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $2,074,648.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,673,397.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of MKTX stock opened at $189.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.54. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.45 and a 12 month high of $229.84.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 37.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.43.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.
