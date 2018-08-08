MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) CEO Richard M. Mcvey Sells 10,959 Shares of Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 10,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $2,074,648.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,673,397.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $189.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.54. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.45 and a 12 month high of $229.84.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 37.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.43.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

