Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.60 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 7.76%.

Marcus & Millichap traded down $1.46, reaching $38.41, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 51,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,029. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32. Marcus & Millichap has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marcus & Millichap to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $325,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,532,215 shares in the company, valued at $672,530,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 18,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $747,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,021 shares in the company, valued at $714,532.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,108,406 shares of company stock valued at $81,239,585. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

