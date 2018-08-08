Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.60 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 7.76%.
Marcus & Millichap traded down $1.46, reaching $38.41, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 51,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,029. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32. Marcus & Millichap has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
MMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marcus & Millichap to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.
About Marcus & Millichap
Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.
