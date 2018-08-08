Marcus Corp (MCS) Position Increased by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Marcus were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 94,196 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 27,886 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 790,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $126,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rolando B. Rodriguez sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $375,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,447,173. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Marcus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “$33.70” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Marcus traded up $0.15, reaching $38.30, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,192. Marcus Corp has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Marcus had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.52 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Marcus Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Marcus’s payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.