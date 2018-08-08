MannKind (MNKD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.04. 11,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $175.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.60. MannKind has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $6.96.

MNKD has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of MannKind and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.51.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

