Manitowoc (MTW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.03 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Manitowoc traded down $0.85, hitting $23.51, on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 6,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,287. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $878.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Manitowoc news, CEO Barry Pennypacker bought 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $493,724.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTW shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on Manitowoc from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global lowered Manitowoc to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Manitowoc from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Manitowoc from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks the National Crane brand.

