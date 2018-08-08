Manifold Fund Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Europe ETF (IEV)

Manifold Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 183,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,201,000. iShares Europe ETF accounts for 18.9% of Manifold Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Manifold Fund Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of iShares Europe ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2,332.5% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000.

Shares of iShares Europe ETF opened at $45.67 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $50.81.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

