Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.31% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TUSK. Imperial Capital set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Mammoth Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mammoth Energy Services from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.
Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.90. 7,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,257. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.66.
In other Mammoth Energy Services news, Director Meh Sub Llc sold 266,026 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $10,111,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUSK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 285.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 343.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,661 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.
Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.
