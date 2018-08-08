Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TUSK. Imperial Capital set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Mammoth Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mammoth Energy Services from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.90. 7,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,257. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.17). Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $533.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 442.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, Director Meh Sub Llc sold 266,026 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $10,111,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUSK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 285.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 343.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,661 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

