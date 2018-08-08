Mallinckrodt (MNK) PT Raised to $30.00

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.90% from the stock’s previous close.

MNK has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 target price on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $14.00 target price on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Mallinckrodt opened at $29.44 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Mallinckrodt has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.30. Mallinckrodt had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 57.56%. The company had revenue of $631.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.15 million. research analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Trudeau acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $46,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 8,626,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,077,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,041,000 after acquiring an additional 735,529 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,549,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,922,000 after acquiring an additional 563,419 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,436,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 751,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after acquiring an additional 32,427 shares in the last quarter.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

