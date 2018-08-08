MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.53.

NASDAQ MTSI traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.06. 14,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.66. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $46.33.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $137.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.71 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Croteau sold 4,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $84,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,233.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alex Behfar sold 12,501 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $287,147.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,251 shares of company stock valued at $456,008 over the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

