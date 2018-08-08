Mackinac Financial (MFNC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Mackinac Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Mackinac Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th.

Mackinac Financial opened at $16.25 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $138.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.47. Mackinac Financial has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 7.88%. research analysts forecast that Mackinac Financial will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Mackinac Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 154,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 45,346 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 202,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. 23.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

