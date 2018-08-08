Lumentum (LITE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $340-360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.25 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. BidaskClub cut shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a b+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.37.

Shares of Lumentum traded down $3.05, reaching $54.80, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 353,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,465. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of -0.06. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $41.95 and a 52-week high of $74.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.56 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vincent Retort sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $73,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $85,585.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,885.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,906 shares of company stock worth $1,949,063. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

