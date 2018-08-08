Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lumber Liquidators in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.28). Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LL. Loop Capital set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE:LL opened at $19.29 on Monday. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $557.19 million, a PE ratio of 88.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 126.5% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

