LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th.

LPL Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. LPL Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LPL Financial to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Shares of LPL Financial opened at $67.22 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.70. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $73.28.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $401,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,010.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $420,959.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,677 shares of company stock valued at $936,574. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.55.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

