Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Raised by Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC

Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.6% of Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $228,000. RFG Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 54.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 260.1% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 91,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,702,000 after buying an additional 65,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush set a $92.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.71.

Lowe’s Companies opened at $97.75 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.76 and a 12 month high of $108.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In other news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

